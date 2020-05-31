BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Salisbury Poisonings’

BBC One has released the trailer for their three-part drama The Salisbury Poisonings, which is set to premiere next month.

The Salisbury Poisonings focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community. The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency. It captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home.

The three-part drama, which was originally commissioned for BBC Two, was penned by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and is being produced by Dancing Ledge Productions. The cast includes Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, Mark Addy, Annabel Scholey, Johnny Harris, MyAnna Buring, Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow. Karen Lewis is the producer, while Saul Dibb is the director. The executive producers are Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

Check out the trailer below: