Baby Cow Productions Hires Rupert Majendie For Comedy Development

Baby Cow Productions has hired Rupert Majendie to serve as their Head of Comedy Development. Majendie is an experienced producer whose numerous credits include Pls Like, Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment and the recently renewed King Gary.

He is bringing Pls Like with him to Baby Cow Productions and will serves as executive producer on the show’s third season for the indie. “His rich experience and inspiring passion for comedy, make Rupert the ideal person to build on Baby Cow’s comedy heritage”, said Christine Langan, CEO of Baby Cow Productions. “We look forward to pushing into exciting new territory with Rupert on board.”

“I am delighted to be starting at Baby Cow with Steve, Christine, Sarah and the rest of the team. As a long-time fan of the company’s work, I’m very grateful for them putting their faith in me to be a part of its further development”, Rupert Majendie said in a statement. “I cannot wait to welcome even more new and established talent to the slate and contribute to their rich heritage of ground-breaking comedy.”

While Baby Cow Creative Director Steve Coogan added: “Rupert is at the vanguard of the emergent generation of comedy writers and performers. He has intuitive good taste. He can create and guide the kind of comedy that has substance as well as funniness. Is respected by performers and commissioners alike. He is the perfect person to head our Baby Cow comedy team blah blah blah. Look he’s really good, ok. We wanted him and we’ve got him.”