Amazon Prime Video UK Acquires ‘Alex Rider’ TV Series, Sets June Premiere

Alex Rider has found a UK home. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the UK rights to Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television Alex Rider TV series. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday June 4th.

Alex Rider is described as a coming-of-age series that follows Alex Rider as he is coerced to work as an undercover agent at the Point Blanc academy. All the students at Point Blanc are troubled teenagers whose parents run successful global businesses, and have found themselves as outsiders due to their upbringing. The Academy is supposedly there to correct their unruly behavior.

Alex, undercover as a troubled teenager, has to call upon skills he didn’t even know he had, as he investigates the sinister truth behind Point Blanc – questioning everything he thought he knew about himself. The eight episode drama series, which is primarily based on the second Alex Rider novel Point Blanc, is produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television and stars Otto Farrant, Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Andrew Buchan, Ace Bhatti, Nyasha Hatendi, Marli Siu, Earl Cave, Katrin Vankova. Nathan Clarke, Talitha Wing, Haluk Bilginer and Ana Ularu. Guy Burt penned the scripts for the series, while Andreas Prochaska is directing. The executive producers are Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green for Eleventh Hour Films, and Wayne Garvie for Sony Pictures Television.

“We are thrilled to bring our Prime members this cinematic drama based on one of literatures most loved characters,” said Chris Bird, Amazon’s Head of Content, EU. “Fans of the book franchise will be delighted to hear that this new series is created by Alex Rider author Anthony Horowitz, alongside outstanding talent both in front and behind the camera. We know that there is huge anticipation for this TV series imagining of an iconic book franchise, so we’re delighted to have secured this show exclusively for Prime members in the UK.”

Check out the trailer for the series below: