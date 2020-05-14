Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘This Is Us’ Season 4

The fourth season of This Is Us will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday June 5th, it has been announced.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Strangers, Jack meets Rebecca’s parents. New characters are introduced. NBC has renewed This Is Us through to its sixth season. Dan Fogelman created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.