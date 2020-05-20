All 4 Acquires ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, Sets June Premiere

As part of a bumper licensing deal with Disney, Channel 4 has acquired all seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer for their VOD service All 4. The series will be available to stream in its entirety from Monday June 1st.

“We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the past 23 years”, said Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee. “This for many is a long awaited chance to relive this iconic series. For others, it will be a chance to experience it for the very first time, and find out what all the fuss is about!”

Created by Joss Whedon, Buffy The Vampire Slayer follows Buffy Summers, who is attempting to live a normal teenage life at Sunnydale High School. Guided by her Watcher, Giles and helped by friends Willow and Xander, Buffy embraces her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons – making her The Slayer. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anthony Head, Alyson Hannigan and Nicholas Brendon.

This is the latest library acquisition for All 4 this year. The Channel 4 owned and operated streaming service also recently struck deals with Disney Media Distribution and Sony Pictures Television for the complete series runs of Scrubs and Seinfeld, respectively.