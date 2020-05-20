Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Reef Break’

Reef Break will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Friday June 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Reef Break follows Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless, and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue.

The drama series, which was cancelled by ABC after a single thirteen episode season, is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6 and stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra. Reef Break was created by Ken Sanzel. The executive producers are Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery and Ruthanne Secunda.

