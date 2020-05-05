Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘We Hunt Together’

We Hunt Together will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday May 27th at 10pm, it has been announced.

We Hunt Together follows two star-crossed killers who are on the loose with two dysfunctional detectives in hot pursuit. The series begins with the collision of two extraordinary people: Baba, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence; and Freddy, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit.

When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both. Meanwhile, DS Lola Franks and DI Jackson Mendy have to come to terms with their mismatched partnership and polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind as they try to outsmart the killers. The drama series, which was created by Gaby Hull, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Babou Ceesay, Eve Myles, Dipo Ola and Hermione Corfield. Lisa Osborne is the series producer, while Carl Tibbetts and Jon Jones are the directors. The executive producers are Philippa Collie-Cousins, Hilary Salmon, Anne Pivcevic and Esther Springer.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.