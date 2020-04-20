The Ink Factory Hires Maggie Boden To Head Up Development

The Ink Factory – the indie that is best known for adaptations of the works of John le Carré – has hired former BBC Studios and Big Light Productions’ Maggie Boden to head up their development drive.

Her title is Director of Development and she will report to The Ink Factory’s recently appointed Creative Director Katherine Butler. Boden will be based out of the indie’s London office.

Boden previously served as a Development Producer for Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, BBC Drama Studios, and Mainstreet Pictures. Her series credits include ITV dramas Mr Selfridge, Scott & Bailey and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

“I am thrilled that Maggie is joining our Ink team!”, said Katherine Butler, Creative Director for The Ink Factory. “Together with her wide-ranging experience and relationships, Maggie brings super-strong creative instincts and impeccable taste with her which will be essential in continuing to build out The Ink Factory’s slate of meaningful, original and brilliantly executed projects”

While Simon and Stephen Cornwell, Co-CEOs and Founders of The Ink Factory, added: “The Ink Factory is at its core a creative enterprise, committed to originating and developing high quality, thought-provoking entertainment. With exceptional talent like Maggie joining us in the UK under the expert guidance of Katherine, we are creating an enhanced development capability and look forward to significantly expanding our roster of distinctive, original projects in both television and film, and to further strengthening our creative network.”