Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector’

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday April 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Bone Collector, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector picks up three years after the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector”, who once terrified New York City, seemingly disappeared. When an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold.

Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead? The drama series is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.