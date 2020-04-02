Sky Witness Acquires NBC’s ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector’

Sky Witness has secured the UK rights to NBC’s drama series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for The Bone Collector after striking a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television. The series is expected to premiere in late April.

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Bone Collector, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector picks up three years after the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector”, who once terrified New York City, seemingly disappeared. When an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold.

Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead? The drama series is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.

At Sky Witness, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector joins a slate of first run U.S. scripted acquisition that also includes: ABC’s The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and The Rookie; CBS’ Blue Bloods and FBI; Fox’s 9-1-1; and NBC’s Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Check out the trailer for Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector below: