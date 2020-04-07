Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Blacklist’ Season 7

The seventh season of The Blacklist will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Thursday April 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist tells the story of the world’s most wanted criminal who mysteriously turns himself in and offers to give up everyone he has ever worked with. His only condition is he will only work with a newly minted FBI agent with whom he seemingly has no connection. The drama series is produced Sony Pictures Television and stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix

In the show’s seventh season, after being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond “Red” Reddington finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen, who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.