Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Manifest’ Season 2

The second season of Manifest will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday April 17th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Manifest tells the story of the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who, after a turbulent but routine flight, disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Fasten Your Seatbelts, as the Stone family reels in the aftermath of a devastating shooting, they’re hit with their most foreboding Calling yet, sending Ben on a mission to locate two Flight 828 passengers who have mysteriously gone missing. Grace grapples with her new pregnancy, the Major attempts to tighten her grip on the unwitting Saanvi, all while the clock on the lives of the 828ers continues to tick towards zero.

