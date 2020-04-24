Sky One Releases Trailer For ‘Brassic’ Season 2

Sky One has released the trailer for the second season of Brassic, which is set to premiere on Thursday May 7th at 10pm.

Created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic follows a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. The comedy series, which was created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, is produced by Calamity Films and stars Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson and Parth Thakerar.

In season two, Vinnie has been hiding out in his weed shed since faking his own death to escape from local gangster Terrance McCann. Tommo and Erin need his help and try to lure him out of hiding with a new business proposition and together with the lads they plot to rob a travelling circus. With the help of a disgruntled clown, Mr Popov played by John Thomson, the gang aim to make this theft a ‘roaring’ success. John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) are joining the cast for season two.

Check out the trailer below: