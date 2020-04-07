Sky Atlantic Sets Premiere Date For ‘Gangs Of London’

Gangs Of London will premiere on Sky Atlantic on Thursday April 23rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Gangs Of London is set in one of the world’s most dynamic, multicultural cities – one being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. For 20 years, Finn Wallace was the most powerful criminal in London.

Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace, with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani to take his father’s place. if the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch, who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London.

The drama series, which was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, is being produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister Pictures and stars Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Mark Lewis Jones, Narges Rashidi, Jing Lusi, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Orli Shuka, Colm Meaney, Paapa Essiedu, David Bradley, Richard Harrington, Jude Akuwidike and Emmett J Scanlan. Hugh Warren is the series producer, while the directors are Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens. The executive producers are Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Gabriel Silver. Cinemax is co-producing for the U.S. market.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.