Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend’

Kimmy Vs. The Reverend – the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt finale movie – will premiere on Netflix UK on Tuesday May 12th, it has been announced.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tells the story of Kimmy, a woman who is rescued from a doomsday cult and starts life over as a nanny for an Upper East Side socialite in New York City. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

In Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, Kimmy Schmidt sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special! Jon Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville guest star.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.