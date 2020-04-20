Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dynasty’ Season 3

The third season of Dynasty will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Saturday May 23rd, it has been announced.

Described as a modernized reboot of the 1980s soap, Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Adam Huber, Michael Michele and Sam Underwood.

In the opening episode of season three, titled Guilt Trip To Alaska, on the eve of the Carrington Foundation Fundraiser, drama immediately floods the scene as bodies are pulled from the lake on the Carrington Estate. As reporters and detectives move in, Blake (Grant Show), Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Cristal (Daniella Alonso), Adam (Sam Underwood), and Anders (Alan Dale) realize they need to get their stories straight very quickly. Dominique Deveraux (Michael Michele) focuses on her missing son, while Michael Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) tries to prove that he’s been framed… from behind bars. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) plays comforting friend to both Fallon and Kirby as he continues to work on the hotel. Fallon visits a comatose Liam (Adam Huber) in the hospital and finds herself haunted by Trixie’s death in unexpected ways. Kirby (Maddison Brown) visits Culhane in the slammer and returns to Carrington Manor to find she is no longer welcome. Dominique tries to steal the spotlight at the Fundraiser, Fallon becomes charitable, and Blake loses something incredibly valuable.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.