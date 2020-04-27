Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist And Seek’

Heist And Seek – the thirteenth entry in Hallmark’s series of Aurora Teagarden TV movies – will receive its UK premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday May 30th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries follows Aurora “Roe” Teagarden, a librarian and amateur sleuth who unexpectedly solves real-life murders in her small town. The movie series is produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Head First Productions and stars Candace Cameron Bure , Marilu Henner, Niall Matter, Lexa Doig and Peter Benson.

In Heist And Seek, the theft of a rare Elizabethan artifact on display at the Lawrenceton Library’s annual fundraising event leads to capital crimes, when Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) begins her unorthodox investigation and soon discovers not one – but two – murders committed by someone who would do anything to possess “Leicester’s Gift,” the Tudor crown on loan from the Seattle Museum of History.

