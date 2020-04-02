Jetpack Distribution Lines Up Sales For ‘Buck & Buddy’, ‘Emmy & Gooroo’ & More

Jetpack Distribution has been busy. The kids distributor has lined up a slew of new deals with various international broadcasters for numerous titles in their catalogue, including Buck & Buddy and Emmy & Gooroo.

CITV here in the UK has acquired the free-to-air rights to Buck & Buddy. Discovery Kids (Middle East and North Africa) has also struck a deal for the show, Daisy & Ollie, and the second season of Emmy & Gooroo.

Talking Tom Heroes has been sold to Super RTL in Germany, and WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. Wolf has also been acquired by German channek Kika. Additionally, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand have picked up the fourth and fifth seasons of Talking Tom And Friends.

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe has acquired five seasons of Talking Tom And Friends, the accompanying shorts, and Talking Angela for their Minimax channels in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia.

Finally, United Media has acquired Emmy & Gooroo and the first four seasons of Our Family for their Pikaboo channel, and the first three seasons of The Cul De Sac and the first two seasons of Barefoot Bandits for their Vavoom channel. The deal covers Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

“These are challenging and uncertain times for the TV industry as we face unchartered territory. These deals are testament to the enduring appeal of good quality kids and family content. Long may that continue”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “We are really pleased to be working with such brilliant production and IP owners and doing business with prestigious international networks who remain as committed as ever to delivering great experiences for young audiences.”