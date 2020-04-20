ITV Releases Trailer For ‘Van Der Valk’

ITV has released the trailer for the Van Der Valk reboot, which is set to premiere on Sunday April 26th at 8pm.

Van Der Valk is set in the lively and enigmatic city of Amsterdam and follows an engaging, unapologetic and street-smart Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk as he leads his dynamic team in solving a raft of mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection. Three feature length episodes have been ordered for the show’s first season.

The drama series is being produced by Company Pictures and NL Film and stars Marc Warren (Mad Dogs), Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers), Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back), Emma Fielding (Les Misérables), Kees Boot (Judas), Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), Frances Grey (Home Fires), Daniel Lapaine (The Durrells), Stephanie Leonidas (Snatch), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch) and Vineeta Rishi (Line of Duty). All3Media and ARD co-commissioned the series. Chris Murray penned the scripts.

Check out the trailer below: