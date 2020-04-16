History To Rebrand As Sky History On May 27th, Launches Of Sky Documentaries & Sky Nature Set For Same Date

History is set to rebrand as Sky History on Monday May 27th. On that same date, Sky will also launch two new factual channels: Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

Sky said that all three channels will will include extensive on demand libraries and offer hundreds of hours of programming, across both original commissions and acquired content. They will be available to Sky customers at no extra cost and will also be available on NOW TV.

Sky Documentaries will be the home of world-class, real life stories from award-winning film makers, including HBO, Showtime, Hulu and new Sky original documentaries. One of the channel’s key titles will be Hulu’s four part Hillary Clinton documentary series Hillary, which will premiere on June 11th. While Sky Nature, will be home to breath-taking natural history programming.

Sky History tells ground-breaking stories full of colourful characters through a mix of award-winning, talent-led UK commissions, premium innovative documentaries and global hit franchise programming. The channel airs a limited amount on scripted programming, including the linear broadcast premieres of Black Sails and Vikings; and the UK premieres of History original series Knightfall, and Canadian WWII drama X Company.