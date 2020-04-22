E4 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Rick & Morty’ Season 4

Rick & Morty will return to E4 to finish airing its fourth season from Thursday May 7th at 10pm, it has been announced.

From Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick & Morty follows the misadventures of alcoholic scientist Rick and his easily influenced grandson Morty, who split their time between domestic family life and interdimensional travel.

The animated comedy series is produced by Starburns Industries and features the voices of Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are the executive producers.

