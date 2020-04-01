E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Man With A Plan’ Season 3

The third season of Man With A Plan will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Friday April 17th at 7:30pm, it has been announced.

Man With A Plan tells the story of Adam, a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife goes back to work and discovers the truth every parent eventually realizes: their little angels are maniacs. The comedy series, is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, Matthew McCann, Matt Cook, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Kali Rocha.

In the opening episode of season three, titled Wife-Proof, Adam attempts to make the office feel more inviting since Andi will be joining him at work every day. Also, Lowell has been hiding a life-changing secret. CBS has renewed the series through to season four. Terry Hughes directed the episode from a script by Jackie Filgo & Jeff Filgo.

