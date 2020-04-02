E4 Releases Trailer For ‘Rick & Morty’ Season 4B

E4 has released the trailer for the back-half of Rick & Morty season four, which is set to premiere next month.

From Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick & Morty follows the misadventures of alcoholic scientist Rick and his easily influenced grandson Morty, who split their time between domestic family life and interdimensional travel.

The animated comedy series is produced by Starburns Industries and features the voices of Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are the executive producers.

Check out the trailer below: