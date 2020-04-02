DRG Links Up With Dopamine For Scripted Push

DRG has partnered with Mexican studio Dopamine for a push into scripted. The two companies will co-finance, develop and produce English-language scripted content, which DRG will then exploit on the global market. DRG said the partnership would “significantly increase” its support for UK producers in bringing their shows to the screen.

“From day one, Dopamine has been an ambitious business, keen to create content that works on a global level. This new alliance with DRG pairs us with experienced hands in the international market and helps strengthen our strategy”, said Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine. “We share DRG’s passion for storytelling and look forward to a long and successful relationship, creating truly standout new English-language scripted content for broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide.”

While Richard Halliwell, CEO of DRG and Managing Director of NENT Studios UK, added: “Dopamine is a truly exciting business within the rapidly developing scripted landscape in Latin America and we are thrilled to be working together to co-finance and co-create a new slate of English-language dramas. Dopamine is already producing high-quality Spanish-language content, and our collaboration will extend its global reach while providing DRG with access to its talented team, unique storytelling capabilities, and a greater understanding of the Latin American market. This partnership will further increase our investment in the UK production industry, and we look forward to announcing our first production together very soon.”