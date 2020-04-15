Channel 5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blood’ Season 2

The second season of Blood will receive its UK premiere on Channel 5 on Monday April 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Sophie Petzal, Blood explores family, memory, and the impact the past can have on the present. The drama series is produced by West Road Pictures in association with Element Pictures and All3Media International and stars Adrian Dunbar, Grainne Keenan, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Fiona Bell and Denis Conway.

Season two opens with catastrophe as Jim, stripped of his medical license, returns from abroad to find his family in conflict. Tensions are rife and trouble is brewing, leading to a horrendous tragedy, the cause and origins of which will be pieced together as the series progresses. As in season one, however, Blood is more than a thrilling mystery, it’s a story about truth and perspective, how our understanding of events and people can colour our beliefs, and how love – and grief – can so often blind us to reality.

