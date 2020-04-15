Channel 4 Cancels ‘Lee & Dean’ After Two Seasons

Channel 4 has cancelled Lee & Dean after airing two seasons of the comedy series. The announcement was made be series co-creator and star Mark O’Sullivan on Twitter, who cited poor ratings as the key factor behind the cancellation.

In a statement to TVWise, a representative of Channel 4 added: “We are incredibly proud of Lee and Dean and were very happy to support Bingo Productions with their very first TV series and recommission for series two. We are looking forward to further funny collaborations with the team.”

Lee & Dean is set in Stevenage and centres around builder best mates Lee and Dean. It’s a story of cheap builds, cheap lager, bark rubbing, break ups, and bad poetry, but at the heart of it lies the heart-warming bromance between Lee and Dean. The comedy series is produced by Bingo Productions and stars Mark O’Sullivan, Miles Chapman, Anna Morris, Camille Ucan, Cariad Lloyd, Colin Hoult, Tom Bennett, Jason Barnett and Ricky Grover. Eleven episodes were produced across the show’s two seasons.