BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Devs’

FX’s limited series Devs will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday April 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Devs follows a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. After her boyfriend’s apparent suicide, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate. She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest, Amaya’s enigmatic CEO, and Devs, the company’s secret development division.

In Lily’s quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world. The limited series, which was created by Alex Garland, is produced by FX Productions and stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Alison Pill. In addition to creating the series, Garland also directed and executive produces alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, and Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch of Scott Rudin Productions

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.