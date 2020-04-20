BBC Two Releases Trailer For ‘Dave’

BBC Two has released the trailer for FXX comedy Dave, which is set to premiere later this year.

Based on the Life Story of Rapper and Comedian Dave Burd (AKA Lil Dicky), Dave is centered on a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.

The comedy series, which was co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, is produced by FX Productions and stars Dave Burd, Christine Ko, GaTa, Taylor Misiak, and Travis Bennett. The executive producers are Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer, Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola and Scooter Braun.

Check out the trailer below: