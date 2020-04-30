BBC Three’s ‘In My Skin’ Heads To Hulu

In My Skin is crossing the pond. Hulu has acquired the BBC Three and BBC Wales’ dark comedy series after striking a deal with international distributor BBC Studios. In My Skin will premiere state-side on the streaming service on Thursday June 4th.

In My Skin tells the story of Bethan, a Welsh teenager living a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality. Bethan desperately tries to keep the truth of her home life a secret from her friends.

But when your mother is sectioned in a mental facility near your school, and your father is an alcoholic Hell’s Angel — flying under the radar isn’t so easy. The comedy series, which just last night wrapped its linear run on BBC One, is produced by Expectation and stars Gabrielle Creevy (Casualty) and Jo Hartley (Bliss). In My Skin began its life as a one of BBC Three’s Comedy Slices back in 2018, before it subsequently landed a series order. It was created by Kayleigh Llewellyn. Lucy Forbes is the director. The executive producers are Nerys Evans and Kayleigh Llewellyn.

“We were blown away by the response to the pilot episode, which won two BAFTA Cymru Awards. And now to have such a brilliant reception for the series is just incredible”, said series creator Kayleigh Llewellyn. “I’m eternally grateful to the people both on and off the camera who have poured so much love and care into this show. It’s a story close to my heart and to be able to share it on a global platform is truly thrilling. I just hope that Americans will know what a ‘fat bap’ is….”

While Nerys Evans, Creative Director for Comedy at Expectation, added: “I’m so excited that In My Skin will be launching on Hulu in the US and that viewers there will be able to relive their adolescence through Bethan – and through Kayleigh’s fantastic writing. I’m looking forward to a US audience engaging with our characters and experiencing this funny, raw and at times heart-breaking comedy.”