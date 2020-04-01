BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Normal People’

BBC Three’s Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People will premiere on Sunday April 26th, it has been announced.

Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud and intimidating.

But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain. Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.

The twelve episode drama series – which was penned by Sally Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe – is produced by Element Pictures and stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Paul Mescal, Sarah Greene and Aislín McGuckin. Catherine Magee is the series producer, while Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald are the directors. The executive producers are Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson, Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett. Hulu is co-producing for the U.S. market.

Check out the trailer below:

