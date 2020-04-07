BBC Releases Trailer For ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3

The BBC has released the trailer for the third season of Killing Eve, which is set to premiere on BBC Three on Monday April 13th at 6am and on BBC One on Sunday April 19th at 9pm.

Killing Eve follows Eve, a bored MI5 security officer whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy. When Eve is tasked with tracking down Villanelle – a fearsome assassin clinging to the luxuries her violent job affords her – before she can strike again, the two women are thrown into a cat-and-mouse game that turns the traditional spy-thriller on its head. The drama series, which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is produced by Sid Gentle Ltd and stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell.

The show’s third season continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls. Joining the cast for season three is Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina. The BBC has already acquired the UK rights to season four.

Check out the trailer for season three below: