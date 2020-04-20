BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The A Word’ Season 3

BBC One has released the trailer for the third season of The A Word, which is set to premiere next month.

The A Word follows the Hughes family who work and love and fight like every other family. Then their youngest son, Joe, is diagnosed with autism and they don’t feel like every other family anymore. The drama series, which is based on the Israeli series Yellow Peppers, is produced by Fifty Fathoms Productions and Keshet Productions UK and stars Max Vento, Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby, Molly Wright, Pooky Quesnel, Leon Harrop and Christopher Eccleston.

In season three, two years have passed and things have changed for our A Word family. Joe is 10 and living in two places at once, processing the seismic change in his life through the filter of his autism. Alison and Paul are divorced and live 100 miles apart. Nicola has moved to London. Eddie lives with his dad. Rebecca has just realised she’s pregnant. Only Maurice is holding it together. And if Maurice is the one holding it together, you know you are in trouble. A family is always a puzzle and this one needs piecing back together, albeit in a different shape. Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch, Coronation Street), Sarah Gordy (Call The Midwife, Holby City) and David Gyasi (Troy: Fall of a City, Man in an Orange Shirt) are joining the cast for season three.

Check out the trailer below: