BBC One Orders ‘Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads’; Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman & More To Star

BBC One is bringing back Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. The BBC’s flagship channel is set to remake ten episodes of the 1990s series, while also producing two new episodes that were penned by Bennett last year.

Jodie Comer, Monica Dolan, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton and Harriet Walter are attached to star. “In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment”, Alan Bennett said. “I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did twenty and thirty years ago.”

The series is being produced by London Theatre Company, with BBC Studios providing the studios facilities. Filming is taking place at BBC Elstree Studios using existing sets. The Talking Heads production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly. Nicholas Hytner and Kevin Loader are the producers. Hytner is the lead director. The executive producers are Nick Starr, Anthony Jones and Piers Wenger.

“Covid-19 has laid waste to drama production in the UK, but it has also posed a challenge: how do we adhere to restrictions while still offering British viewers the chance to lose themselves in great stories at this time of national need?”, said the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger. “Full of insight, wit, daring and compassion, these are stories of individual lives – but of great resonance. I am so grateful to Alan, Nicholas Hytner, Kevin Loader and the whole team for the caution, ingenuity and wisdom which they have shown in bringing these stories to the screen.”