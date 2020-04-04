AMC Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘NOS4A2’ Season 2

The second season of NOS4A2 will receive its UK premiere on AMC UK on Tuesday June 2nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

NOS4A2 follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. The drama series, which is based on Joe Hill’s 2013 best-selling novel of the same name, is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television and stars Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

In the show’s second season, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

