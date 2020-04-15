Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Return Date For ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 2

New Amsterdam will return to Amazon Prime Video UK to finish airing its second season from Tuesday April 21st, it has been announced.

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, Bellevue Hospital’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah and stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine. In the next new episode, titled Code Silver, with the hospital on lockdown after the patients from Rikers escape from their beds, Helen and Max find themselves in a situation that could cost them their lives. Meanwhile, Bloom must put aside her pain to help a patient in need, and Iggy is forced to come to terms with the issues in his marriage.

