Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hanna’ Season 2; Releases Trailer & Key Art

The second season of Hanna will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday July 3rd, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, Amazon has also released the trailer and key art for season two.

Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. The drama series, which is based on Joe Wright’s 2011 feature film, is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television and stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos and Dermot Mulroney.

Following her discovery at the end of season one, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax programme has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” Season two was penned by David Farr, Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin.

Check out the trailer and key art below:

