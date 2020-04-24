All 4 Acquires All Nine Seasons Of ‘Scrubs’, Eyes May Premiere

Channel 4 has struck a deal with Disney Media Distribution to acquired the streaming rights to all nine seasons of Scrubs for All 4. The complete series, spanning 182 episodes, will be available to stream on All 4 from Friday May 1st.

“It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4″, said Nick Lee, Channel 4’s Head of Series Acquisitions. “It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!”

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs follows the musings of young intern J.D. and his friends as they enter the medical world at Sacred Heart Hospital. The series chronicle Turk’s blossoming romance with head nurse Carlato J.D’s on and off relationship with Elliot and a long list of insults from sarcastic Dr. Cox and the janitor. Scrubs, which aired seven seasons on NBC before jumping to ABC for its final two seasons, was produced by Doozer & ABC Studios and starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Eliza Coupe, Kerry Bishé, Michael Mosley and Dave Franco.