Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Stumptown’

Stumptown will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday April 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

The drama series, which is based on the graphic novel series of the same name, is produced by ABC Studios and stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. Jason Richman created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunner Matt Olmstead. ABC has yet to renew the series for a second season.

