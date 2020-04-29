Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘Unforgettable’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Unforgettable will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday May 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Ed Redlich, Unforgettable follows Carrie Wells, an NYPD detective who can remember everything except for what happened on the day that her sister was murdered. Carrie works as a homicide detective in a unit led by her ex-boyfriend and partner, Lieutenant Al Burns. The drama series stars produced by Sony Pictures Television & CBS Television Studios and stars Poppy Montgomery, Dylan Walsh and James Hiroyuki Liao.

New cast additions include Alani “La La” Anthony as flashy medical examiner Delina Michaels; Kathy Najimy as Captain Sandra Russo, the team’s new boss; E.J. Bonilla as wisecracking Detective “Denny” Padilla; Skeet Ulrich as Carrie’s mysterious long lost husband Eddie Martin; Rachel Dratch as Rosie Webb, the patience-testing star witness in a high-profile securities fraud case; and Ashanti as Stella, a gorgeous jazz singer caught up in the underbelly of NYC’s music scene.

In the opening episode of the new season Carrie Wells is on a career high, making headlines as New York’s most decorated cop. Reveling in her recent successes will prove to be short-lived for Carrie. Armed with her unique ability and backed up by those she trusts the most, Carrie will face some of the most challenging cases of her career this season, with each case becoming more memorable than the last. Sony Pictures Television will once again handle international distribution for Unforgettable. The executive producers are Ed Redlich, John Bellucci, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Bill Chais and Poppy Montgomery.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.