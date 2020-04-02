Acorn TV To Launch In The UK On April 29th, ‘Queens Of Mystery’ To Get UK Premiere On Streaming Service

Acorn TV is coming to the UK. The AMC Networks owned streaming service has announced plans to launch in the UK on Wednesday April 29th. The service will be priced at £4.99 per month or £49.99 annually and will be available via acorn.tv, Roku, Fire TV, Android and Apple mobile and Apple TV. It will also launch shortly on Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels.

The launch slate for the service includes: Foyle’s War, And Then There Were None, Partners in Crime, The Witness for the Prosecution, Keeping Faith, Girlfriends, Harry, The Bletchley Circle, Black Widows, Accused, Above Suspicion, Mr. & Mrs. Murder, The Irish RM, The Great Train Robbery, Jack Taylor, Deep Water. East West 101, The Commander, Sando, The Last Enemy, Striking Out, The Level, Winter and The Killing Field. Acorn TV original series Queens Of Mysteries will also get its UK premiere on the service.

TVWise understands that the launch of Acorn TV on this side of the pond will not have any impact on existing licensing agreements for Acorn originals Agatha Raisin (which airs on Sky One) and London Kills (which is presently airing its second season on BBC One Daytime). That said, earlier seasons of both series are expected to be available to stream on Acorn TV at a later date.

Queens Of Mystery follows perennially single female detective Matilda and her three crime writing aunts, who help her solve murder mysteries in the picturesque region of Wildemarsh, as well as give her a helping hand with her love life. But no matter how many cases they are able to crack there’s always one mystery that still haunts Matilda, the disappearance of her own mother…a crime she will never stop trying to solve. The drama series, which was created by Julian Unthank, is produced by Sly Fox Productions and Ferncroft Media and stars Julie Graham, Siobhan Redmond, Sarah Woodward, Olivia Vinall, Andrew Leung, Rebecca Grant, Michael Elcock and Martin Trenaman. Guest stars include Selina Cadell, Omid Djalili and Chu Omambala.

“Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we’re excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to UK viewers. The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV’s Foyle’s War and BBC’s Keeping Faith, as well as introduce UK audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery”, said Matthew Graham, General Manager of Acorn TV. “For the last eight years, Acorn TV has curated and produced the very best in global television with a diverse mix of shows from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Scandinavia with the singular focus of satisfying a rapidly growing fanbase seeking high quality mysteries and dramas. As one of the best values in television, Acorn TV will make an excellent add-on to British consumers’ streaming options.”

Check out the trailer for Queens Of Mystery below: