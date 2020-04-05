5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 19

The nineteenth season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will premiere on 5USA on Thursday April 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit revolves around the activities of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, which investigates sexually based offences. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish and Raul Esparza.

In the opening episode of season nineteen, titled Gone Fishin, when Fin crosses international borders to catch a fugitive rapist, a political tug-of-war derails Barba’s legal case. Meanwhile, shocking allegations against Benson lead to the return of an old friend. Philip Winchester joins the cast in a recurring role, reprising his role from Chicago Justice as ADA Peter Stone. Sam Waterston is also set to guest star later in the season, reprising his role as Jack McCoy from the original Law & Order.

