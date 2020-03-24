W Sets Premiere Date For ‘Flack’ Season 2

The second season of Flack will premiere on UKTV’s W channel on Monday April 13th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Flack follows an American PR executive living in London. Robyn is a sharp and witty publicity maven, who’s an expert at her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. The drama series, which was created by Oliver Lansley, is produced by Hat Trick Productions and stars Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson and Genevieve Angelson. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Tutankhamun) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) are joining the cast in recurring roles for season two.

The show’s second season will pick up from the events of the season one finale which saw Robyn’s work and home lives collide catastrophically when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad of addictions. She did manage to save Melody from the clutches of a group of dangerously ‘friendly’ footballers before firing her as the PR intern (for her own good) but closer relationships proved to be damaged beyond repair, and having been rejected by her sister and normal ‘last port in a storm’ Ruth, Robyn finally realised that she’d run out of road. Will Eve ever forgive Robyn, and on a broader scale, with Melody frozen out, will Mills Paulson PR ever be the same again? Caroline has bigger fish to fry in a shakeup that could change her business forever. Throughout all this the team continue to try their best to keep the outrageous indiscretions of their celebrity clients firmly behind closed doors.

