UKTV’s Alibi Channel Inks Disney Deal For UK Rights To ‘Reef Break’ & ‘Harrow’ Season 3

As part of a bumper deal with Disney Media Distribution, UKTV’s Alibi channel has secured the UK rights to ABC’s short-lived Poppy Montgomery drama series Reef Break, and the third season of the Ioan Gruffudd fronted Harrow. The deal also covers ABC’s Stumptown.

Reef Break follows Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless, and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue.

The drama series, which was cancelled by ABC after a single thirteen episode season, is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6 and stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra. Reef Break was created by Ken Sanzel. The executive producers are Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery and Ruthanne Secunda.

Harrow follows forensic pathologist Dr Daniel Harrow. Brilliant, unorthodox and mysterious, Dr Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios International, Hoodlum Entertainment, and the Australian Broadcasting Company and stars Ioan Gruffudd, Jolene Anderson, Damien Garvey, Darren Gilshenan, Ella Newton, Hunter Page-Lochard and Faustina Agolley.

In the show’s third season, when a young man who claims to be Harrow’s son turns up dead, everyone including Harrow is stunned – but is the dead young man really Harrow’s boy? While tirelessly pursuing the truth in a host of compelling episodic cases, Harrow is also driven to unravel the mystery of his supposedly dead son and finds himself entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld. But when those closest to Harrow are threatened, he will face an impossible choice. How far will Harrow go to save the people he loves?

The deal with Disney Media Distribution was brokered by UKTV’s Head of Acquisitions Emma Sparks. “I am thrilled to have acquired a new scripted package from Disney Media Distribution, including the hit US crime series Stumptown, starring Cobie Smulders. The deal confirms Alibi’s commitment to US acquisitions bringing exclusive new content and successful returning series.”

Check out ABC’s trailer for Reef Break below: