UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To ABC’s ‘Stumptown’

UKTV’s Alibi channel has secured the UK rights to ABC’s Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s The Avengers, How I Met Your Mother) fronted drama series Stumptown after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution. The show’s eighteen episode first season is being eyed for an April premiere.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

The drama series, which is based on the graphic novel series of the same name, is produced by ABC Studios and stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. Jason Richman created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunner Matt Olmstead. ABC has yet to renew the series for a second season.

Stumptown has the distinction of being the sole exclusive first run U.S. acquisition on Alibi. “I am delighted to be bringing the hit series Stumptown to Alibi this spring. Cobie Smulders is outstanding as the unconventional PI Dex Parios, and has fantastic chemistry with her co-stars Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy”, Alibi’s channel director Emma Ayech. “I think our viewers be instantly hooked on this smart, fun and pacey crime drama – an exciting part of Alibi’s line up of fresh and original programming this year.”

While Dayna Donaldson, Vice-President of Media Distribution for Disney UK & Ireland and Nordics, added: “We are so pleased to partner with UKTV, strengthening our relationship with the broadcaster to bring successful crime drama Stumptown to UK viewers. We look forward to hearing the reaction from UKTV viewers about the hit show.”

Check out ABC’s trailer for Stumptown below: