‘The Simpsons’ Coming To Disney+ UK, Will Also Stay On Sky One As “Co-Exclusive”

The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ UK after all. The streamer has now confirmed that they will have over 600 episode of the classic animated series available to stream when they launch on March 24th.

Disney+ UK had hinted at the move earlier this week, but made it official on a social media post on Twitter. This will mark the first time that the library of The Simpsons episodes will available to stream in the UK.

Additionally, sources tell TVWise that Sky and Disney have reached an accommodation which will see The Simpsons remain on Sky as a “co-exclusive”, with new episodes continuing to air on Sky One. The satcaster started airing the show’s thirty-first season, alongside the final season of Modern Family, as part of their Friday night block back in January.

As previously reported, the streaming service will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It will also feature exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content. Launch titles include The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series;, Lady And The Tramp, Diary Of A Future President, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.