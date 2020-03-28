Syfy UK Acquires ‘Vagrant Queen’, Sets April Premiere

Vagrant Queen is crossing the pond. Syfy UK has acquired the UK rights to the Syfy original series in a deal with international distributor Dynamic Television. The show’s first season will premiere on Wednesday April 15th at 9pm.

Based on the Vault Comics series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith, Vagrant Queen follows Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenges the treacherous corners of the galaxy, always one step ahead of the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.

When her old friend Isaac shows up claiming her mother Xevelyn is still alive, they head off with their new ally, Amae, to stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro. The drama series, which was developed by Jem Garrard, is produced by Blue Ice Pictures and stars Adriyan Rae, Tim Rozon, Alex McGregor and Paul du Toit.

At Syfy UK, Vagrant Queen joins a slate of first run U.S. acquisitions that includes CBS’ Blood & Treasure, CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone, The CW’s The Outpost, and History’s Project Blue Book. The channel recently lost the UK rights to Hulu’s Future Man to Amazon Prime Video UK after the streamer struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Check out Syfy’s trailer for Vagrant Queen below: