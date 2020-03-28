StarzPlay Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Vida’ Season 3

StarzPlay has released the trailer and key art for the third and final season of Vida, which is set to premiere on Sunday April 26th.

Vida follows two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity. The series is produced by Big Beach TV and stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez.

In season three, Emma and Lyn are riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming and their love lives are actually flourishing… until the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. The sisters find themselves face to face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should move on alone, for good this time.

Check out the trailer and key art below: