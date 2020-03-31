StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’

StarzPlay has secured the UK rights to Deadly Games – the second season of the true crime anthology series Manhunt. All ten episodes will be available to stream on Thursday April 23rd.

This marks the third UK home for Manhunt. Discovery Channel UK initially picked up UK rights to the original Unabomber season, before Netflix UK swooped in and landed first run SVOD rights.

Manhunt is an anthology series exploring various high profile manhunts conducted by the FBI. The second season, subtitled Deadly Games, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil, after a deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games. FBI agents hunt for an elusive serial bomber, Eric Rudolph, while a wrongly-accused innocent man, Richard Jewell, battles the FBI, the national news media, as well as his own inner demons, to prove his innocence and clear his name.

The anthology drama, which was created by Andrew Sodroski, is produced by Lionsgate Television and Spectrum and stars Jack Huston, Cameron Britton, Gethin Anthony, Carla Gugino, Arliss Howard, Kelly Jenrette and Judith Light. Creator and writer Andrew Sodroski serves as executive producer alongside John Goldwyn and Michael Dinner. Michael Dinner also serves as the director.

Check out StarzPlay’s key art for the series below: