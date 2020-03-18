Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Station 19’ Season 3

The third season of Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 will receive its UK premiere on Sly Witness on Wednesday April 29th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

The opening episode of the show’s third season, titled I Know This Bar, concludes a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy. After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.