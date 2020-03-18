Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16

The sixteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday April 1st at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy follows the daily lives of the staff of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack and Jake Borelli.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixteenth season, titled Nothing Left to Cling To, Meredith, Richard and Alex must deal with the consequences after Bailey fires them from Grey Sloan for insurance fraud. After disappearing in the fog, Jackson helps a man in a dangerous situation, and his relationship with Maggie comes to a new crossroad. Meanwhile, Tom gets new responsibilities at the hospital that throw the doctors for a loop.

